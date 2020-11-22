Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb makes amazing touchdown catch vs. Vikings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made one of the most impressive touchdown catches of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening.

Andy Dalton threw a lob pass to Lamb, who dove backward to grab the ball in the end zone around the Vikings defender. While the catch itself was impressive, the broadcast angles showed just how much concentration the rookie wide receiver needed to make the grab.

The second-quarter score put the Cowboys up 13-7 over the Vikings with 4:55 left in the half.

Dallas took a 16-7 lead into the locker room.

The Cowboys have been struggling all year as they underperformed early in the year and suffered injuries that really set them back.

Luckily, Dallas participates in the NFC East and each team in the division doesn’t have more than three wins. The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Football Team are all within range of winning a division championship and getting a playoff spot.

Lamb has been a bright spot for the Cowboys this season. He has 44 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 28 yards and a score at the half against the Vikings.