©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins star pitches Jerusalem for possible NFL international game

Dolphins beat the Commanders in the league's first-ever regular-season game in Spain

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins picked up the first win in the first NFL regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday over the Washington Commanders.

Tagovailoa was 14-of-20 with 171 passing yards and was sacked three times. The Dolphins got most of their offense from running back De’Von Achane, who had 120 rushing yards on 21 carries and five catches for 45 yards. Miami won the game in overtime, 16-13.

Tua Tagovailoa talks to reporters

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attends a press conference after an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

It was the final international game of the season. Tagovailoa was asked where he would like to see an NFL game played next internationally. He initially said Hawaii, as he is from the state and all of his close family lives there. Though, he said, they didn’t wake up at 4 a.m. local time to watch the game in Spain.

"But in Europe? Shoot, it would be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem, I don't know. That would be sick," he said.

Darnell Savage tries to stop a pass

Washington Commanders safety Darnell Savage (25) tries to block a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

NFL regular-season games have been played in Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. There have been no regular-season games in the Middle East or Asia.

There are no immediate plans to have a regular-season game in Asia, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that after the league has a game in Australia, it will eye Asia.

Tua Tagovailoa calls signals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) shouts out instructions during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

"I think our next step after Australia would be probably moving into Asia," Goodell said in September, via NFL.com. "That's a continent we'd like to be playing in. We are serious about being a global sport. We would like to get to 16 games so everyone is playing one game a year internationally."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

