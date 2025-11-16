Dolphins star pitches Jerusalem for possible NFL international game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins picked up the first win in the first NFL regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday over the Washington Commanders.

Tagovailoa was 14-of-20 with 171 passing yards and was sacked three times. The Dolphins got most of their offense from running back De’Von Achane, who had 120 rushing yards on 21 carries and five catches for 45 yards. Miami won the game in overtime, 16-13.

It was the final international game of the season. Tagovailoa was asked where he would like to see an NFL game played next internationally. He initially said Hawaii, as he is from the state and all of his close family lives there. Though, he said, they didn’t wake up at 4 a.m. local time to watch the game in Spain.

"But in Europe? Shoot, it would be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem, I don't know. That would be sick," he said.

NFL regular-season games have been played in Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. There have been no regular-season games in the Middle East or Asia.

There are no immediate plans to have a regular-season game in Asia, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that after the league has a game in Australia, it will eye Asia.

"I think our next step after Australia would be probably moving into Asia," Goodell said in September, via NFL.com. "That's a continent we'd like to be playing in. We are serious about being a global sport. We would like to get to 16 games so everyone is playing one game a year internationally."