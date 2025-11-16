Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce has words with Broncos defender during pivotal divisional matchup

Kelce has been putting up solid numbers in 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Can the Chiefs still win the AFC West? | The Herd Video

Can the Chiefs still win the AFC West? | The Herd

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and the Patrick Mahomes said that "we can find a way to win the AFC West". Colin Cowherd asks if this is realistic for the Chiefs as they are 5-4.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a heated moment with Denver Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian in the second quarter on Sunday.

Kelce brought in his second catch of the game and helped the Chiefs get a first down on a 10-yard catch. Several Broncos players were needed to bring Kelce down, including McMillian who went over the top and landed on the tight end’s chest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) lead their team onto the field before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Kelce got back up, he and McMillian were in each other’s faces. Some curse words seemed to be exchanged as they went back into their respective huddles. At that time, Kelce had two catches for 14 yards but it was getting tougher for the Chiefs’ offense to get through the Broncos’ defense.

Kansas City ended the drive with a Harrison Butker field goal. The game was tied 6-6.

NFL STAR QUARTERBACKS BANGED UP IN WEEK 11 AS PLAYERS ALREADY FEELING THE PAIN

Travis Kelce deals with a defender

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after catching a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends during the first half an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kelce has quietly put together one of the best starts to the season among tight ends through 10 weeks. He had 41 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs came out of the bye week with a 5-4 record.

McMillian, who is in his fourth season with the Broncos, has 29 tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 10 games. He joined Denver as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022.

Travis Kelce warms up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams entered the AFC West matchup in need of a victory for their own reasons. The Broncos to stay in the race for the division title and the Chiefs to stay alive in the race for a wild card spot.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue