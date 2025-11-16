Chiefs' Travis Kelce has words with Broncos defender during pivotal divisional matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a heated moment with Denver Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian in the second quarter on Sunday.

Kelce brought in his second catch of the game and helped the Chiefs get a first down on a 10-yard catch. Several Broncos players were needed to bring Kelce down, including McMillian who went over the top and landed on the tight end’s chest.

As Kelce got back up, he and McMillian were in each other’s faces. Some curse words seemed to be exchanged as they went back into their respective huddles. At that time, Kelce had two catches for 14 yards but it was getting tougher for the Chiefs’ offense to get through the Broncos’ defense.

Kansas City ended the drive with a Harrison Butker field goal. The game was tied 6-6.

Kelce has quietly put together one of the best starts to the season among tight ends through 10 weeks. He had 41 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs came out of the bye week with a 5-4 record.

McMillian, who is in his fourth season with the Broncos, has 29 tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 10 games. He joined Denver as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022.

Both teams entered the AFC West matchup in need of a victory for their own reasons. The Broncos to stay in the race for the division title and the Chiefs to stay alive in the race for a wild card spot.