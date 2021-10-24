Dolphins players reportedly losing trust in Brian Flores: 'There is a really negative vibe down there'

Brain Flores is in the hot seat with his own players as the Miami Dolphins enter Week 7 on a five-game losing streak.

Sources told CBS Sports on Sunday that there is a growing disconnect between Flores and his players and, more importantly, an apparent lack of trust in their head coach.

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," one source with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a players' coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible."

Miami won its first and only game of the season in Week 1 against Flores’ longtime former team the New England Patriots . Since then, Miami has lost five straight games, most recently against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on," the source added. "It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."

One of the biggest points of contention began last season with the back-and-forth between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick . Sources close to the young signal-caller told CBS Sports that he feels as though he was never fully embraced by the team but Flores has yet again voiced his support for Tagovailoa amid reports that the Dolphins are looking to acquire Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans .

"I don't really get into rumors. Tua is our quarterback," Flores told reporters Friday. "I'm happy with our quarterback situation, and I will leave it at that."

