Miami Dolphins
Dolphins players reportedly losing trust in Brian Flores: 'There is a really negative vibe down there'

Dolphins are on a five-game losing streak, most recently against the winless Jaguars

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Brain Flores is in the hot seat with his own players as the Miami Dolphins enter Week 7 on a five-game losing streak.

Sources told CBS Sports on Sunday that there is a growing disconnect between Flores and his players and, more importantly, an apparent lack of trust in their head coach. 

TUA TAGOVAILOA ‘IS OUR QUARTERBACK,’ DOLPHINS COACH BRIAN FLORES SAYS AMID DESHAUN WATSON RUMORS 

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," one source with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a players' coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible." 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gestures during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami won its first and only game of the season in Week 1 against Flores’ longtime former team the New England Patriots. Since then, Miami has lost five straight games, most recently against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London. 

"There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on," the source added. "It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."

Dolphis head coach Brian Flores of the on the sidelines in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

One of the biggest points of contention began last season with the back-and-forth between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Sources close to the young signal-caller told CBS Sports that he feels as though he was never fully embraced by the team but Flores has yet again voiced his support for Tagovailoa amid reports that the Dolphins are looking to acquire Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans

"I don't really get into rumors. Tua is our quarterback," Flores told reporters Friday. "I'm happy with our quarterback situation, and I will leave it at that."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami is looking to end its losing streak on Sunday when they play the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming into the game well-rested after a bye week following a big win over the New York Jets in London.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com