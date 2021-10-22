Tua Tagovailoa 'is our quarterback,' Dolphins coach Brian Flores says amid Deshaun Watson rumors

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores tried to steer speculation away from the team’s quarterbacks as it’s been long-rumored the franchise is going after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday the Dolphins and Texans could have a "deal done this week" for the star quarterback, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and several police complaints about alleged sexual assault against several masseuses and massage therapists.

Flores tried to tamp down on trade talk when addressing the media and reassured Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback, according to ESPN.

"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback. We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times," Flores said.

Tagovailoa made his first start coming off a ribs injury last week. He missed three games before going 33-for-47 with 329 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins lost the game, 23-20.

Watson reportedly request a trade from Houston but the franchise had been asking for everything but the moon in trade talks with teams. The Texans have vowed to keep him on the sideline as authorities and the NFL investigate his off-the-field issues.

Tagovailoa, who is only in his second year in the NFL, remains the starter — at least for now.