Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says he gave players clearance to tell reporters to 'eff off'

3 of the Dolphins 4 losses have come against playoff contenders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Miami Dolphins hit the 10-win mark last season for the first time since 2020 and only the third time since 2015. Three of their four losses this season have come against top-tier teams in the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The losses sparked conversation that the Dolphins do not possess the ability to defeat good teams, causing speculation over whether they will be able to win games in the playoffs down the road.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike McDaniel vs Jets

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the narrative about their record against contenders and whether he had any thoughts on it.

"The thoughts are firmly with getting better from this previous game and as I talked to the team today, I instructed the players that anything other than to concern yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams or playoff seeds or the next three games, all that stuff," McDaniel said.

FROM OUTKICK: TUA TAGOVAILOA DELIVERS STRANGE RANT ABOUT ‘KEEPING RECEIPTS’ WHILE ALSO NOT LISTENING TO THE NOISE

Mike McDaniel with the refs

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, center, talks with referees after a play in the third quarter of his NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media to – with all due respect – eff off, with all due respect. … Because all we’re focused on is the Dallas Cowboys and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we’ll be thinking about that, and the narratives will be what they be and we’re not really concerned. We now that’s going to exist but it’s really inconsequential for what we’re trying to do."

Miami is at home to welcome the Cowboys on Sunday. After that, the team hits the road against potential playoff matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

Tua Tagovailoa waves

Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, runs out of the tunnel during player introductions prior to a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. ( Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins are coming off a 30-0 victory against the New York Jets.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.