Dolphins' Mike McDaniel jokingly taunts NFL legend Dan Marino: 'F--- your records'

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel talked the talk and walked the walk on Sunday ahead of the team’s exciting win over the Dallas Cowboys.

HBO’s "Hard Knocks" captured Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino on the sidelines before the game. He met with captains Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard and told the quarterback to "go get their a--."

McDaniel was behind his three players hyping them up to Marino. He then began to playfully taunt the former superstar.

"Our captains are really f---ing good players," he said. "Holy s---, look at these f---ing studs. … Yeah, Dan Marino! F--- your records, Dan. We’re coming for your records, Dan."

Marino was trying to hype up the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium as McDaniel was in his ear behind him. He holds the franchise record for most passing yards in a season with 5,084 and touchdowns with 48. Both marks were set during the 1984 season, when Miami went 14-2 but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Tagovailoa would need two crazy games to end the season to sniff Marino’s passing marks. He has 4,214 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this season.

In the closing moments of the game against the Cowboys, Jason Sanders nailed his fifth and final field goal to give Miami the 22-20 victory. The Dolphins clinched a playoff spot with the win.