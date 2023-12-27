Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel jokingly taunts NFL legend Dan Marino: 'F--- your records'

Marino was on the sidelines for the Dolphins' win over the Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel talked the talk and walked the walk on Sunday ahead of the team’s exciting win over the Dallas Cowboys.

HBO’s "Hard Knocks" captured Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino on the sidelines before the game. He met with captains Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard and told the quarterback to "go get their a--."

Mike McDaniel walks out

Mike McDaniel takes the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

McDaniel was behind his three players hyping them up to Marino. He then began to playfully taunt the former superstar.

"Our captains are really f---ing good players," he said. "Holy s---, look at these f---ing studs. … Yeah, Dan Marino! F--- your records, Dan. We’re coming for your records, Dan."

Dan Marino at Dolphins-Cowboys

Hall of Famer Dan Marino walks onto the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 24, 2023. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Marino was trying to hype up the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium as McDaniel was in his ear behind him. He holds the franchise record for most passing yards in a season with 5,084 and touchdowns with 48. Both marks were set during the 1984 season, when Miami went 14-2 but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Tagovailoa would need two crazy games to end the season to sniff Marino’s passing marks. He has 4,214 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this season.

Tyreek Hill in December 2023

Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the closing moments of the game against the Cowboys, Jason Sanders nailed his fifth and final field goal to give Miami the 22-20 victory. The Dolphins clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.