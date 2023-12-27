Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' Micah Parsons amid officiating complaints

Parsons was upset with officiating after the Dolphins game

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones came to the defense of linebacker Micah Parsons after the star player complained about the officiating in the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Parsons posted photos of him trying to break through the Dolphins offensive line and took issue with the "mind-blowing" penalties that were being called, pointing to a roughing the passer penalty he drew for a hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Micah Parsons vs Bills

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

"They won’t call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding, usually, if they don’t think the player would’ve gotten to the quarterback to begin with," Jones said during his radio spot on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan

"That doesn’t work for Parsons because he’s about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold."

Parsons sounded off on the officiating after the Dolphins game.

Jerry Jones in 2023

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

"It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, the positions we get put in," he said via the team’s website. "We just got to learn to fight the adversity and know a lot of it is BS. It's football plays, but it's the world we live in. We got the star on the helmet."

Parsons is putting together another career year in only his third season with Dallas. He has 13 sacks, 53 tackles and 30 QB hits. He is likely to earn another All-Pro nod for his efforts.

Micah Parsons held

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, stands back to pass as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, #11, is held back by offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Dallas is 10-5 and heading to the playoffs for the third straight year. The defense is fifth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

