Miami Dolphins

Dolphins fan swipes ball intended for Tyreek Hill's mom after Miami star's touchdown

Hill has been one of the top performers in NFL this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
An overzealous Miami Dolphins fan intercepted a pass from Tyreek Hill on Sunday after the speedy wide receiver scored a touchdown early in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Hill and Tua Tagovailoa connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass that helped Miami extend the lead, 24-10. After Hill crossed the goal line, he was trying to give the ball to his mother.

Tyreek Hill breaks free

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

His mom, Anesha Sanchez, who was in the stands in the back of the end zone, ran down toward Hill, but there were a few people in her way.

Hill tried to toss the ball up to her but one fan in Dolphins colors tipped the ball to himself. Sanchez appeared to tell the fan that she was Hill’s mom and the man handed the ball over to her.

It was Hill’s first touchdown of the game as Miami was steamrolling over New York.

The seven-time Pro Bowler entered the matchup with 28 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He was closing in on 200 yards receiving as the team entered the fourth quarter. However, Miami went up 31-13 before the start of the fourth quarter and the team didn’t need to pass quite as much.

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, left, celebrates with Tyreek Hill during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on October 8, 2023. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill faces defenders

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs with the football against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on October 8, 2023. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami is on its way to a 4-1 record and is about to drop New York to 1-4 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.