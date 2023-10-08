Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Chandler Zavala hospitalized after suffering scary neck injury vs Lions

Zavala was 4th-round pick this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was taken off the field on a backboard and rushed to the hospital after he suffered a significant injury Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Zavala went down after engaging with a defender on a seemingly innocuous play. He was on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel came out to check on him.

Benches from both sidelines emptied onto the field as Zavala was being looked at.

Chandler Zavala on the ground

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half against the Lions in Detroit on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A cart and a backboard came out for Zavala. The 6-foot-3-inch, 322-pound lineman was placed on the back of the cart. And as he was being driven off of the field, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.

FOX’s sideline reporter Pam Oliver said Zavala was taken to the hospital to be further evaluated. Oliver said he was dealing with a neck injury.

Chandler Zavala on the backboard

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half against the Lions in Detroit on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Panthers selected Zavala in the fourth round of the draft this past spring. He played for Fairmont State and North Carolina State in college before he turned pro.

Zavala was listed as the starting guard coming into the game. The team has Calvin Throckmorton and Nah Jensen listed as backups on their depth chart. Cade Mays replaced him.

Chandler Zavala on the ground

Carolina Panthers' J.J. Jansen and Ikem Ekwonu comfort each other as teammate Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half against the Lions in Detroit on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina came into the game seeking its first win of the season. The Panthers are 0-4.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.