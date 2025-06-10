Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel delivers brutally honest take on star cornerback Jalen Ramsey's trade situation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed to explore trade options heading into the 2025 season, but that was almost two months ago.

While no deal has been made, head coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem worried, concerned or any other adjective about Ramsey’s situation.

"I don’t give a s--- about what I feel," he said when asked his thoughts on the trade dilemma. "I don’t even really go down that road of, ‘How do I feel about it?’ My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately."

McDaniel spoke during his team’s opening day of mandatory minicamp, where Ramsey wasn’t present, as expected. He has elected to remain away from the Dolphins until his situation is resolved.

It’s a bit surprising to see the 30-year-old not be dealt over the past two months given he’s on the market. Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who continues to play at a high level at the cornerback position.

But when you look at the financials, perhaps it makes sense why the Dolphins remain the team employing Ramsey.

He signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension just one season ago, meaning teams would have to carry a heavy cap hit to trade for Ramsey, unless some sort of financial package can be reached in the process with Miami.

As a result, McDaniel is simply focused on the roster he has present at his minicamp. He enters his fourth year on the job, and he could be on the hot seat if Miami doesn’t turn things around after an 8-9 season.

Of course, quarterback play is a large factor in teams winning and losing, and it didn’t help that Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion that had him out early in the season. McDaniel’s offense requires precise timing and accuracy, and Tagovailoa has thrived in that atmosphere when healthy.

But the Dolphins couldn’t keep things afloat with him out, and when Tagovailoa returned, they weren’t able to make a run into the playoffs.

McDaniel will hope the 2025 campaign is more like 2023, when the Dolphins went 11-6 to reach the playoffs. They play in a tough AFC East division, where the New England Patriots got better in all facets and the New York Jets have a dual-threat quarterback leading the way in Justin Fields.

And, of course, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are still the team to beat.

So, McDaniel has a lot to worry about in terms of getting his team prepared for a hopeful playoff run, and he’s clearly letting it be known he doesn’t have time for players who wanted to be traded.

"The business is business – the opportunity that business does provide in the offseason is a rep to the team about handling noise," McDaniel added. "Noise is [something] that don’t have to do with what actually you’re there to do… Business and offseasons allow you to speak to your team about how the focus of noise is a constant battle that, [to be] successful, you have to win."

The Dolphins open their season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

