Mike McDaniel reflects on approach to player discipline during remarks about Dolphins' subpar season

The Miami Dolphins' decision to hire Mike McDaniel in 2022 represented a distinct change in coaching style from the previous regime.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores was defensive minded, while McDaniel handled the offensive coordinator duties for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Each brought a distinct personality and took different approaches to player discipline.

The New York Jets defeated the Dolphins this past Sunday, which dropped their record to 8-9. While Miami finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons with winning records and postseason berths, this season's sub .500 record kept the Dolphins out of the playoffs for the first time under McDaniel.

Missing the playoffs also prompted McDaniel's final media availability prior to the team's offseason.

McDaniel made some rather telling admissions during the media session, suggesting that he perhaps gave players too much leeway at times. The third-year Dolphins coach also argued that issuing fines lacks a certain level of effectiveness.

"I can fine people till they are blue in the face. I can take their money, I can yell at them," McDaniel said. "But until they understand that part of the reason that we are in [this] position is controllable, and what we have to [have], with absolute certainty, is a zero tolerance for anything else, we have to clean the controllables up and we can have a chance to have success together."

While McDaniel stopped short of naming any specific player, he did hint that the Dolphins had "multiple offenders." He then doubled down on his belief that fines are inadequate, before noting that any internal issues that popped up during the season were not widespread.

"Certain specific individuals… I don’t think it was across the board… There’s a lot of guys that had certain fines before that didn’t have any. There were some people that had multiple that, you know, I think there are different ways to counteract that," McDaniel told reporters. "Bring it up as a team and continuing to fine guys wasn’t enough, so I’m not going to continue to just place all of the blame on even some of the smallest individuals that were multiple offenders."

Nevertheless, McDaniel made it clear that he is open to making adjustments. "I will adjust my process and make sure that it's team-wide knowledge anytime that things are done that aren’t in the best interest of winning football games," he said.

McDaniel's contract with the Dolphins ties him to the franchise through the 2028 season.

