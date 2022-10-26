DOJ antitrust probe into PGA Tour includes Augusta National Golf Club, USGA and PGA of America: report

The Justice Department launched an investigation into the PGA Tour in July over possible antitrust violations brought on by its ongoing battle with LIV Golf but a report from the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday found that the probe also includes Augusta National Golf Club, the U.S. Golf Association, and the PGA of America.

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf made its way to the courts in August when several members of the rival Saudi-backed circuit accused the Tour of using monopoly power to try to squash competition and unfairly suspended players.

The WSJ first reported in July that the DOJ reached out to several golfers regarding the Tour’s rules about players participating in other events and the organization’s actions when it came to LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour told Fox News Digital at the time that the probe was "not unexpected."

"We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome."

But Wednesday’s report indicated the DOJ’s investigation is also looking into Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters, USGA, and the PGA of America. Sources told the outlet that Augusta National has provided the DOJ with documents related to its investigation.

The report does not detail the nature of those organizations' involvement in the investigation. Augusta National Golf Club and the PGA of America did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for USGA confirmed the report in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm that we have been contacted by the Department of Justice and are fully complying with any/all requests. Given this is a legal matter, we will refrain from further comment at this time."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Augusta National is named in LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour in August and accused the golf club of aligning itself with the Tour, including allegedly threatening to disinvite defectors from the majors tournament held every April.