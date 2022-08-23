Dodgers' Walker Buehler undergoes Tommy John surgery for 2nd time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career on Tuesday.

Buehler will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly all of the 2023 season as he recovers.

The loss of Buehler appeared to be a setback in Los Angeles’ hopes of winning another World Series.

"Tommy John Round 2 let’s roll. See ya when I see ya," Buehler wrote in an Instagram caption.

The 28-year-old right-hander appeared in 12 games this season but was far from his All-Star self from 2021. He was 6-3 in with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Additionally, Buehler had a WAR of 0.4 — among the lowest of his career — to go along with a 4.15 RA/9.

His last start came on June 10 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after the Dodgers selected him No. 24 overall in the MLB Draft.

Los Angeles’ rotation now consists of Julio Urias, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers got Dustin May back last week. May allowed one hit in five innings in his return start against the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers are also missing Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month.

Entering Tuesday, the Dodgers had the best record in baseball at 84-37.