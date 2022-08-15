Dodgers' Walker Buehler done for season, set for elbow surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of a second World Series title in three years took a major hit Monday.

The team announced Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Aug. 23.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher appeared in 12 games this season but was far from his All-Star season of 2021. He was 6-3 in those dozen starts with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Additionally, Buehler had a WAR of 0.4 — among the lowest of his career — to go along with a 4.15 RA/9.

His last start came on June 10 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

ASTROS' ALEX BREGMAN DELIVERS HOME RUN WITH UVALDE COMMUNITY WATCHING

The Dodgers were riding a 12-game winning streak before losing to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Los Angeles’ rotation now consists of Julio Urias, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. Dustin May is reportedly set to return on Aug. 20 to start. The Dodgers are also missing Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Entering Monday, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 79-34. The team is fully in control of the National League West Division. Should they hold on, it would be their ninth division title in 10 years.