Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' Walker Buehler done for season, set for elbow surgery

Walker Buehler hadn't pitched since June

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of a second World Series title in three years took a major hit Monday.

The team announced Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Aug. 23.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher appeared in 12 games this season but was far from his All-Star season of 2021. He was 6-3 in those dozen starts with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Additionally, Buehler had a WAR of 0.4 — among the lowest of his career — to go along with a 4.15 RA/9.

His last start came on June 10 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers were riding a 12-game winning streak before losing to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Los Angeles’ rotation now consists of Julio Urias, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. Dustin May is reportedly set to return on Aug. 20 to start. The Dodgers are also missing Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month.

Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Entering Monday, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 79-34. The team is fully in control of the National League West Division. Should they hold on, it would be their ninth division title in 10 years.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.