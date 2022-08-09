Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Vin Scully's death: 'I’m thankful I got to know him as a man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw was among the players who were on the field while legendary broadcaster Vin Scully was up in the booth calling games.

Scully died at the age of 94 last week. He called Dodgers games when they first played in Brooklyn and followed the team to Los Angeles until he retired from broadcasting in 2016.

Kershaw, who was hosting the eighth annual Ping Pong for Purpose event in Los Angeles, talked to Fox News Digital about the lasting mark Scully left on him.

"Vin has a great legacy on everybody’s career, not just mine. When I’m old and retired and washed up and get to watch old videos, he’s gonna be on them talking about the game. I’m just so thankful that’s gonna be a part of it," Kershaw said.

"I’m thankful I got to know him as a man. Such a great person, such a great legacy that he left and carried on with his family and everything he’s done and stood for. He’s been a lot of things to a lot of different people and I’m not different than that."

Kershaw and his wife Ellen have been married since 2010. The two started the annual event in 2013 to help raise money and awareness for Kershaw’s Challenge – which "seeks to serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic," according to his charity’s website.

Even while hurt, Kershaw showed up for the event to help raise money for underprivileged children.

"It’s just an incredible feeling to be able to help that many kids and have that many people support us. Ellen and I started this charity with one kid in mind, and it’s turned into this over the course of 10 years," he told Fox News Digital. "In our wildest dreams , we would’ve never thought about that. We’re obviously very humble that this many people have come out tonight to support us."

Kershaw is currently on the injured list after experiencing lower back pain in last week’s start. He has a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 15 starts this season.