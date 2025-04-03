Dodgers place Freddie Freeman on IL after 'freak accident' in the shower

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without star first baseman Freddie Freeman for at least another week due to an unusual injury.

Freeman played in the postseason last fall on a bad right ankle that was surgically repaired shortly after the Dodgers won the World Series.

Freeman injured the ankle again after he slipped and fell in the shower at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Freak accident, you can't really make it up, crazy," Freeman said earlier this week.

Freeman reinjured the ankle Sunday, which was an off day for LA.

"Halfway through my morning coffee, I was like, 'Oh, I'll just shower to get ready for the day.' And next thing I know I'm down in the bathtub," he said. "It's a great mental picture if you guys want to think about it. Big guy falling all over the place."

Freeman's wife and son couldn't help but make fun of him, the first baseman quipped.

PHILLIES' MATT STRAHM CALLS FOR PITCHERS TO USE PINE TAR AGAIN IN RESPONSE TO TORPEDO BAT CRAZE

"Chelsea actually made the joke, 'I thought I was going to deal with this when you're 70, not when you're 35,'" Freeman said.

The bum ankle did not deter Freeman in October. He was named MVP of the World Series, driving in a record-tying 12 runs (in just five games), four of which came on his walk-off grand slam in Game 1. He also had two RBIs in the clincher and hit home runs in each of the first four games of the series.

Freeman was thankful the ankle injury is all he's dealing with.

"It could have been much worse. I could have hit my head," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman has missed five of the Dodgers' eight games, but they are doing just fine without him. They're off to an 8-0 start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.