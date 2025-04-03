Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers place Freddie Freeman on IL after 'freak accident' in the shower

Freeman reinjured the same ankle he hurt during the postseason

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without star first baseman Freddie Freeman for at least another week due to an unusual injury.

Freeman played in the postseason last fall on a bad right ankle that was surgically repaired shortly after the Dodgers won the World Series.

Freeman injured the ankle again after he slipped and fell in the shower at home.

Freddie Freeman looks on field

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after making the final out during the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"Freak accident, you can't really make it up, crazy," Freeman said earlier this week.

Freeman reinjured the ankle Sunday, which was an off day for LA.

"Halfway through my morning coffee, I was like, 'Oh, I'll just shower to get ready for the day.' And next thing I know I'm down in the bathtub," he said. "It's a great mental picture if you guys want to think about it. Big guy falling all over the place."

Freeman's wife and son couldn't help but make fun of him, the first baseman quipped.

Freddie Freeman celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

"Chelsea actually made the joke, 'I thought I was going to deal with this when you're 70, not when you're 35,'" Freeman said. 

The bum ankle did not deter Freeman in October. He was named MVP of the World Series, driving in a record-tying 12 runs (in just five games), four of which came on his walk-off grand slam in Game 1. He also had two RBIs in the clincher and hit home runs in each of the first four games of the series.

Freeman was thankful the ankle injury is all he's dealing with.

"It could have been much worse. I could have hit my head," he said.

Freddie Freeman flips the ball

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman tosses to first for an out during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles March 29, 2025. (Jonathan Hui/Imagn Images)

Freeman has missed five of the Dodgers' eight games, but they are doing just fine without him. They're off to an 8-0 start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

