Dodgers owner McCourt speaks out on divorce, team

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is speaking out about his divorce and the seizure of the team last week by Major League Baseball.

Giving a rare lengthy interview Friday with KCAL-TV, McCourt says he is talking publicly after remaining mostly silent through his divorce and the battle over team ownership because his sons have released him from a promise to keep the family fight private.

McCourt says a proposed $30 million loan from Fox is a "great deal" that will solve the Dodgers' financial problems, but baseball has been too slow to approve it.

He said baseball Commissioner Bud Selig would not talk to him, but did not elaborate.

McCourt says the deal did not need approval from his ex-wife, Jamie, because "I am allowed to run this business."