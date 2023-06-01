Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard would give his ‘hypothetical firstborn’ to return to old self

Noah Syndergaard is playing on his third team in just two years, but a change of scenery is not helping the All-Star pitcher return to his dominant form.

After signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, Syndergaard has struggled in the first two months of the season, with his tough start continuing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals .

Syndergaard allowed five earned runs on seven hits Wednesday afternoon, blowing two leads as the Dodgers fell to the Nationals, 10-6.

After the game, a clearly down Syndergaard talked about his struggles as his ERA rose to 6.54 following the outing.

"Trying to make these big adjustments in-between starts isn’t the easiest," Syndergaard said. "I would give my hypothetical firstborn to be the old me again. I’ll do everything possible to get back to that. I’m still expected to go out there and compete, and today I just fell behind a lot of hitters."

The 2016 All-Star has now allowed three or more runs in seven of 10 starts, not including a May 9 start against the Milwaukee Brewers, which lasted one inning due to injury.

"It really sucks," Syndergaard said. "Right now, I just feel like I’m the only weakest link on this team. I want to go out there and compete and be successful for the other guys in this clubhouse, but it’s just not working out."

In his first five MLB seasons – all with the New York Mets – Syndergaard was a star, striking out over 200 batters in 2016 and 2019.

But Tommy John surgery in 2020 knocked Syndergaard out for the entire season, and he’s been unable to return to his old velocity and command.

"He’s struggling right now. Several guys are struggling," catcher Will Smith said, according to MLB.com. "I know Noah specifically is going to keep working his [behind] off. That’s what he does. No doubt he’ll come back at some point, whether that’s his next start or his start after that. He’s too good of a pitcher not to come back."

When asked if Syndergaard will make his next scheduled start, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was noncommittal.

"I don’t know," Roberts said. "The hope is that he does, but right now I just don’t want to answer that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.