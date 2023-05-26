Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Milwaukee Brewers
Published

Brewers may relocate if $448 million in renovations to stadium aren't made: report

The Brewers have played at American Family Field since 2001

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Milwaukee Brewers' home ballpark is in need of a facelift, and if it doesn't get one, the team may look for a new home.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, American Family Field is in need of renovations that will cost $448 million, and the state's legislature and Gov. Tony Evers need to approve a plan to finance the revamping.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visited the city Thursday and delivered an "indirect message" that the renovations must be done, otherwise the team would move, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

View of seats at Brewers stadium

American Family Field prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets opening day April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brewers' lease for the ballpark runs until 2030, but if the renovations are done, the lease extends to 2043.

Manfred cited the Oakland A's impending move to Las Vegas while discussing Milwaukee's future.

American Family Field

American Family Field prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets opening day April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

METS PLAYERS RIP MARCUS STROMAN FOR TAUNTING HIS FORMER TEAM ON MOUND: 'SHOW SOME RESPECT'

"It resulted in a decline in the attendance which had an impact on the quality of the product that the team could afford to put on the field," Manfred said. "This ballpark (American Family Field) is an asset."

Manfred, though, is confident the Brewers will remain in Wisconsin.

"I think the Brewers are interested in a long-term relationship and an extension of the lease that'll keep them here," he said.

Brewers logo on jersey

The Milwaukee Brewers logo on a jersey worn by Kolten Wong of the Brewers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field July 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Family Field, formerly Miller Park, opened in 2001 after the Brewers played at Milwaukee County Stadium from 1970 to 2000.