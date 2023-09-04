Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers starter Julio Urías charged with felony domestic violence

This is Urías' second arrest for domestic violence; his first resulted in 20-game suspension in 2019

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested late Sunday night and charged with felony domestic violence, Los Angeles police told ESPN.

This is the second domestic violence arrest in four years for Urías.

The 27-year-old was booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to jail records, after being arrested at around 11 p.m. Urías was released on $50,000 bond and has a court date set for Sept. 27.

Julio Urias pitches

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Harry How / Getty Images)

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers said in a statement. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

MLB also told ESPN that it is investigating Urías’s case. It is common for the league to place a player charged with domestic violence on administrative leave while the situation is under investigation.

It’s what MLB did with Urías in 2019 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He wasn’t charged, but MLB stepped in with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy.

No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy.

Julio Urias pitches

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2023. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Mexican-born left-hander is pitching to a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. He did, however, own the league’s best ERA in 2022 at 2.16 over 31 starts and 175 innings.

For his career, Urías owns a 3.11 ERA over 158 games (122 starts and 117.1 innings) with an overall record of 60-25 in the regular season.

Julio Urias walks on field

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers said in a statement. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time." (Winslow Townson / Getty Images / File)

Urías is set to become a free agent after this year.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.