Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' fan gets knocked unconscious during brawl outside stadium

The fight reportedly broke out after Tuesday's loss to the Twins

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fan outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was knocked unconscious after a massive brawl involving several people broke out following the Dodgers' 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, according to a video circulating online. 

Cell phone video captured the moment when several people, some appearing to be Dodgers fans, began exchanging blows near the front gate of the stadium at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KTLA. 

Dodgers stadium

A general view during the fourth inning of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

One witness told the outlet that the incident seemingly began when he noticed the intoxicated group began "pushing each other." 

LA PRIDE BACKS OUT OF DODGERS' PRIDE NIGHT AFTER TEAM PULLS TRANS DRAG GROUP FROM EVENT

"They started pushing each other and then they got into a fight … and then a couple of seconds later (one guy) was knocked out on the floor, unconscious," Jonathan Lopez told the outlet.

The video shared on Twitter shows a man in a black T-shirt getting involved in the altercation before eventually hitting a man in a Clayton Kershaw jersey. 

Dodgers helmet on the field before a game in 2015

A Los Angeles Dodgers helmet rests on the field before the Dodgers begin batting practice during the Los Angeles Dodgers game versus the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco. (Hailey Archambault/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man fell to the ground and did not appear to move before a bystander rushed over to check on him. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the incident. Law enforcement told NBCLA that the man who was knocked out was not on the scene when police arrived. 

Field at Dodger Stadium before a game in 2015

A general view during player introductions before game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 9, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The witness told KTLA that stadium security eventually broke up the fight and placed the injured man on a stretcher. He also said the man who threw the punch was taken into custody.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.