Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw's mom dies day before Mother's Day

Kershaw is scheduled to start Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw died on Saturday, his wife announced over the weekend at the unveiling of two youth baseball fields in Inglewood, California. 

Ellen Kershaw shared the news of Marianne Tombaugh’s passing at the unveiling of two Dodgers Dreamfields over the weekend. 

Clayton Kershaw in October 2022

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice," she said during the dedication.

"One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on – not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay."

"Today we dedicate this field to his sweet mom who passed and went away to be with the Lord this morning," she continued. "She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father, and the ballplayer that he is today."

Clayton Kershaw waves to the crowd

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves to fans after the team's 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Tombaugh’s age and cause of death were not immediately known. 

The two fields, funded in part by Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw's Challenge, are a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Dodgers Dreamfields program, which provides neighborhoods across L.A. with updated fields. 

Clayton Kershaw in dugout

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands in the dugout during the Giants game at Oracle Park on Aug. 4, 2022, in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The fields unveiled Saturday are the 59th and 60th fields revitalized as a part of the program, which began in 2003, CBS News reported. 

According to the team website, the goal is to have 75 fields completed by 2033 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the team’s move to Los Angeles. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

