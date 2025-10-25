Dodgers even up World Series against Blue Jays with Game 2 win behind Yamamoto, Ohtani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night to even the series up at one game a piece. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a one-run complete game in a historic outing for Los Angeles.

But all eyes were on Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani at the Rogers Centre after he was booed and taunted by the crowd in Game 1.

During the Blue Jays 11-4 blowout win in the opener Friday, the crowd broke into a chant of "We don't need him!" referencing Ohtani rejection of the Blue Jays' recruitment offer in the winter of 2023, when he joined the Dodgers instead.

Ohtani didn't get a hit until the eighth inning on Saturday, but it was a big one as it helped spark the Dodgers' rally to extend the lead from 3-1 to 5-1.

Ohtani was seen giving a celebration after the hit.

The score held, as Ohtani's fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win, pitching a complete game for the second straight outing. It was the first World Series complete game since Johnny Cueto in 2015. It is the first time a pitcher has pitched a complete game in back-to-back postseason game since Curt Schilling in 2001.

The series will head back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Monday.