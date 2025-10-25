Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers even up World Series against Blue Jays with Game 2 win behind Yamamoto, Ohtani

Ohtani didn't get a hit until eighth inning but helped extend lead from 3-1 to 5-1 in Game 2 win

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflects on HISTORIC World Series Performance 🔥 | MLB on FOX Video

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflects on HISTORIC World Series Performance 🔥 | MLB on FOX

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflected on his historic second-straight complete game and the pressure of playing the World Series.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night to even the series up at one game a piece. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a one-run complete game in a historic outing for Los Angeles. 

But all eyes were on Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani at the Rogers Centre after he was booed and taunted by the crowd in Game 1. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. 

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.  (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

During the Blue Jays 11-4 blowout win in the opener Friday, the crowd broke into a chant of "We don't need him!" referencing Ohtani rejection of the Blue Jays' recruitment offer in the winter of 2023, when he joined the Dodgers instead. 

Ohtani didn't get a hit until the eighth inning on Saturday, but it was a big one as it helped spark the Dodgers' rally to extend the lead from 3-1 to 5-1. 

DODGERS ATTEMPT TO JOIN EXCLUSIVE MLB RANKS IN WORLD SERIES TITLE DEFENSE VS. BLUE JAYS

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) breaks his bat on a single in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.  (Nick Turchiaro/Imagn Images)

Ohtani was seen giving a celebration after the hit. 

The score held, as Ohtani's fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win, pitching a complete game for the second straight outing. It was the first World Series complete game since Johnny Cueto in 2015. It is the first time a pitcher has pitched a complete game in back-to-back postseason game since Curt Schilling in 2001. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.  (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

The series will head back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Monday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue