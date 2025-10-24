Dodgers attempt to join exclusive MLB ranks in World Series title defense vs Blue Jays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to do something that no team has done since the New York Yankees did it in the late 1990s and early 2000s: repeat as World Series champions.

The Dodgers became the first defending champions to make the World Series when they swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS in 16 years. The Philadelphia Phillies made the World Series in 2009 after winning in 2008 but lost to the Yankees.

If the Dodgers want to add their name to the history books as repeat champions, they are going to have to go through a strong Toronto Blue Jays team to do it.

The Blue Jays' last championship came in 1993, when they repeated as World Series champions behind Joe Carter’s legendary, series-ending, walk-off home run in Game 6. Only seven franchises have successfully defended their title in the sport's history.

Game 1 of the World Series starts at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and will be broadcast on FOX.

Below is a list of all the teams that have repeated as champions in MLB history.

The 1998-2000 Yankees:

In 1998: The Yankees swept the San Diego Padres, 4-0

In 1999: The Yankees swept the Atlanta Braves, 4-0

In 2000: The Yankees beat the New York Mets, 4-1

The 1992-93 Blue Jays:

In 1992: The Blue Jays beat the Braves, 4-2

In 1993: The Blue Jays beat the Phillies, 4-2

The 1977-78 Yankees:

In 1977: The Yankees beat the Dodgers, 4-2

In 1978: The Yankees beat the Dodgers, 4-2

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE DODGERS-BLUE JAYS WORLD SERIES

The 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds:

In 1975: The Reds beat the Red Sox, 4-3

In 1976: The Reds swept the Yankees, 4-0

The 1972-74 A’s:

In 1972: The A’s beat the Reds, 4-3

In 1973: The A’s beat the Mets, 4-3

In 1974: The A’s beat the Dodgers, 4-1

In 1961-62 Yankees:

In 1961: The Yankees beat the Reds, 4-1

In 1962: The Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3

In 1949-53 Yankees:

In 1949: The Yankees beat the then-Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

In 1950: The Yankees swept the Phillies, 4-0

In 1951: The Yankees beat the then-New York Giants, 4-2

In 1952: The Yankees beat the then-Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

In 1953: The Yankees beat the then-Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-2

DODGERS, BLUE JAYS ANNOUNCE STARTING PITCHERS FOR GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES

The 1936-39 Yankees:

In 1936: The Yankees beat the then-New York Giants, 4-2

In 1937: The Yankees beat the then-New York Giants, 4-1

In 1938: The Yankees swept the Chicago Cubs, 4-0

In 1939: The Yankees swept the Reds, 4-0

The 1929-30 A’s:

In 1929: The A’s beat the Cubs, 4-1

In 1930: The A’s beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

The 1927-28 Yankees:

In 1927: The Yankees swept the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0

In 1928: The Yankees swept the Cardinals, 4-0

The 1921-22 then-New York Giants:

In 1921: The Giants beat the Yankees, 5-3 (experimental best-of-nine series)

In 1922: The Giants beat the Yankees, 4-0-1 (Game 2 was called a tie due to darkness)

The 1915-16 Red Sox:

In 1915: The Red Sox beat the Phillies, 4-1

In 1916: The Red Sox beat the then-Brooklyn Robins (who later became the Dodgers), 4-1

The 1910-11 A’s:

In 1910: The A’s beat the Cubs, 4-1

In 1911: The A’s beat the Giants, 4-2

The 1907-08 Cubs:

In 1907: The Cubs beat the Tigers, 4-0-1

In 1908: The Cubs beat the Tigers, 4-1

