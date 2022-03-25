Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' Dave Roberts guarantees World Series title in 2022: 'Put it on record'

Dodgers lost to World Series champions Braves last year, but LA now has Atlanta's star Freddie Freeman

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series in 2022, and manager Dave Roberts is counting on it.

Los Angeles finished with 106 wins last season but needed to win the National League wild-card game to get to the division series. The team made it to the championship series but lost to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks during an introductory news conference at spring training Friday, March 18, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

In the offseason, the Dodgers signed a key part of that Braves team – first baseman Freddie Freeman.

With the team reloaded and ready for another championship run, Roberts is guaranteeing the Dodgers will be the ones holding the trophy in October.

"It’d be crazy not to," Roberts said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday. "I believe in this organization. I believe we are going to put ourselves in that position, and we’ve got to finish it this year."

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Roberts said as long as a full regular season is played and the postseason goes on, the Dodgers are winning it all.

"We play a full season and there is a postseason. We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you are going with that. We will win the World Series this year. Put it on record," he said.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Should everyone on the Dodgers stay healthy, the team could certainly meet the high expectations.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.