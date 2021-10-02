Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on injury: 'Chances are, it's not looking good for October right now'

Clayton Kershaw exited his start on Friday night early after suffering a left forearm injury as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers.

He left in the second inning after only throwing 42 pitches. It’s the same injury that kept him on the injury list from July 4 to Sept. 12 earlier this season and could keep him off the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

"It’s a tough blow. Just felt something there in my elbow, I don’t know what it is. Kind of the same thing I’ve been dealing with. It got bad enough to where I couldn't keep going," he said.

"Chances are, it's not looking good for October right now. I know we’re going to do something special this year and I wanted to be part of that."

Kershaw was 10-8 this season with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 22 starts. He’s been one of the best pitchers to ever play for the Dodgers with three National League Cy Young awards and a National League MVP award in his trophy case.

Los Angeles will definitely be dealt a blow if Kershaw cannot go for the postseason. The Dodgers are trying to avoid playing in the wild-card playoff game. The team needs to win the remainder of the games on their schedule and hope the San Francisco Giants falter.

