Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on injury: 'Chances are, it's not looking good for October right now'

The former MVP's absence would be a huge blow to the rotation

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Clayton Kershaw exited his start on Friday night early after suffering a left forearm injury as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers.

He left in the second inning after only throwing 42 pitches. It’s the same injury that kept him on the injury list from July 4 to Sept. 12 earlier this season and could keep him off the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"It’s a tough blow. Just felt something there in my elbow, I don’t know what it is. Kind of the same thing I’ve been dealing with. It got bad enough to where I couldn't keep going," he said.

"Chances are, it's not looking good for October right now. I know we’re going to do something special this year and I wanted to be part of that."

TREA TURNER SLAM, SOLO HR; KERSHAW HURT, DODGERS BEAT BREWS

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kershaw was 10-8 this season with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 22 starts. He’s been one of the best pitchers to ever play for the Dodgers with three National League Cy Young awards and a National League MVP award in his trophy case.

Kershaw was set to be an integral part of the Dodgers' run in the postseason.

Kershaw was set to be an integral part of the Dodgers' run in the postseason. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles will definitely be dealt a blow if Kershaw cannot go for the postseason. The Dodgers are trying to avoid playing in the wild-card playoff game. The team needs to win the remainder of the games on their schedule and hope the San Francisco Giants falter.

