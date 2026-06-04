NBA bans two fans for life after court invasion during Knicks-Spurs Game 1

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The fan who ran onto the court during the New York Knicks’ 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Frost Bank Center has been banned for life.

About midway through the fourth quarter, a fan ran onto the court looking for a selfie with Victor Wembanyama. A second fan was also banned for his involvement, the NBA said in a news release.

"The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas," an NBA spokesman said in a news release. "A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident."

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With just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Spurs guard Dylan Harper had his pass deflected by Mikal Bridges when the fan raced onto the floor. The fan went straight to Wembanyama while the play was occurring, and the Spurs star was unsure how to act.

"I’ve never been in that situation," Wembanyama said. "I didn’t know how to act."

Security quickly raced out, enveloped the fan and whisked him off the floor.

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Play was stopped for one minute, 29 seconds before the game resumed with a jump ball. The fan who entered the playing area was taken out of the court area through a baseline tunnel.

"I don’t think it was an event at all," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play."

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The NBA hopes there are no further fan incidents for the remainder of the series. Game 2 between the Knicks and the Spurs is on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.