Dodgers cancel Julio Urias bobblehead night after pitcher's arrest

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday canceled Julio Urías' bobblehead night as he was placed on administrative leave following the pitcher’s arrest over the weekend.

The organization said it would allow fans to, instead, select another bobblehead for the promotion set to begin later this month.

"The Dodgers are replacing the Julio Urías bobblehead promotion for the night of September 21 with a giveaway of select premium bobbleheads to the first 30,000 fans in attendance," the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Dodgers are now promoting the night as "Dodgers Collectors Vault Giveaway."

Urías as placed on administrative leave earlier Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Major League Baseball released a statement on the matter.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Julio Urías has been placed on administrative leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," the league said.

"The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

The Department of Public Safety Officers in Exposition Park in Los Angeles arrested Urías Sunday night. Officials revealed no circumstances of the arrest but asked for witnesses to come forward with information regarding the incident.

Officials told The Associated Press Wednesday the pitcher was arrested for allegedly violating Penal Code 273.5, which is corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a felony.

An attorney for Urías has not commented on the arrest.

In 2019, Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was not charged, but MLB stepped in with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy.

No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy.

The Mexican-born left-hander has a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. He had the league’s best ERA in 2022 at 2.16 over 31 starts and 175 innings.

He will become a free agent after this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.