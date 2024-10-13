Caleb Williams lifts Bears to big win over Jaguars with 4 touchdown passes

Caleb Williams shined in the Chicago Bears’ 35-16 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning.

Williams had four touchdown passes and threw for 278 yards as Chicago picked up its fourth win of the season. The former USC standout had 56 yards on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was one of the best games for a Bears rookie quarterback since the days of Cade McNown in 1999.

It didn’t start out great for Williams. He had an interception early in the first half and a bizarre throw went off offensive lineman Matt Pryor’s facemask as the team was down 3-0.

Early in the second quarter, Williams led a seven-play, 81-yard drive that ended with an impressive double fake and throw to tight end Cole Kmet, who rumbled for a 31-yard touchdown.

Toward the end of the quarter, Williams took the Bears on a 10-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kmet. The tight end had two touchdown catches in the game.

Williams’ touchdown target in the second half was Keenan Allen.

The Bears got started following a Jaguars turnover on special teams. The rookie quarterback threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Allen to solidify a seven-play, 41-yard drive.

JETS QB AARON RODGERS OFF INJURY REPORT, FINE TO PLAY MONDAY NIGHT VS. BILLS

Then, to start the fourth quarter, Williams found Allen on a lob to the corner of the end zone. He put the Bears up 18 points at that point and the game out of reach.

Williams nearly had a fifth touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, but the officials ruled Moore down before he reached the goal line. It allowed D’Andre Swift to get one with 12:29 to go in the game.

Kmet had five catches for 70 yards. Allen added five catches for 41 yards.

Swift led the Bears with 91 yards on the ground.

Trevor Lawrence attempted to get the Jaguars back into the game.

He found Gabe Davis for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:02 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 11 points. But a bad interception and poor defense kept them from making a better run.

He and David connected in the fourth quarter – but by that time it was too little, too late. The Jaguars replaced him with Mac Jones before the game was over.

He was 23-of-35 with 234 passing yards and was sacked three times.

Evan Engram had 10 catches for 102 yards in his return from injury, but he also lost a fumble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago moved to 4-2 on the season and Jacksonville fell to 1-5.