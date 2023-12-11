Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DK Metcalf breaks helmet holder into pieces during frustrating loss in 49ers game, where he was ejected

Metcalf grabbed the face mask of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner during a scuffle

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
It was a very frustrating Sunday in Santa Clara for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, and he let that show on the sideline during the 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Metcalf, who was ejected in this game after an altercation with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, was seen taking out his anger on the sideline bench, specifically the helmet holder poles that are attached to them.

Metcalf made his way to the Seahawks sideline, where he was holding his helmet in his hand. As he went to sit down on the bench, it looked like he was trying to aggressively shove his helmet onto the pole attached to the back of it. 

D.K. Metcalf drops pass

Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers breaks up a pass intended for D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Instead, he smashed the helmet holder into pieces, as it flew in various directions. Metcalf showed no reaction to it as he sat down. 

Metcalf did have a touchdown in the game, but he had just two catches for 52 yards as the 49ers swept the Seahawks for the season in their two matchups. Seattle is now 6-7, while the 49ers are tied for the league’s best record at 10-3. 

More frustration would boil over for Metcalf when he tried to take down Warner after Drew Lock, Seattle’s quarterback who got the start for the injured Geno Smith, threw his second interception of the day. 

Warner pitched the ball to his teammate, Dre Greenlaw, but Metcalf used a WWE-esque takedown of Warner that the All-Pro linebacker didn’t like. Warner pancaked Metcalf, who responded by running up to him and sticking his hands in his face mask. 

DK Metcalf and Fred Warner fight

D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks grabs the face mask of Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Officials immediately tried breaking up the situation, with one tossing his hat in the air to show that Metcalf was going to be ejected. 

During that process, 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir came in and shoved Metcalf back. He was also ejected for his actions. 

This came late in the game with the Seahawks’ chances at winning the game all but gone. 

D.K. Metcalf runs on field

D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks runs off the field during the San Francisco 49ers game on Dec. 10, 2023. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Metcalf has always worn his emotions on his sleeve, but sometimes they have gotten the best of him, leading to situations like that on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see if the league office will be issuing any fines for his actions this week. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.