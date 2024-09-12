Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Division II football player, 21, dead after shooting in home invasion, police say

Jyilek Zyiare Harrington was a senior linebacker from West Virginia State

Scott Thompson
A Division II football player was fatally shot in Charleston, West Virginia, in what police is investigating as a home invasion, according to the Associated Press.

Jyilek Zyiare Harrington, a 21-year-old linebacker from West Virginia State, was the victim of the shooting, as he was found inside an apartment building on Wednesday. 

Charleston police Lt. Tony Hazelett issued a statement on the matter, saying that "several gunshots were fired during a disturbance in a hallway and inside the apartment," per the AP. 

Footballs on field

Footballs on the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Long Island Sharks at Amon G. Carter Stadium. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Hazelett’s state added that Harrington suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jyilek’s family as they mourn the loss of this incredible young man," Ericke S. Cage, president of West Virginia State, said in a letter to the school’s students and faculty. 

Vice president of intercollegiate athletics Nate Burton added: "Jyilek truly embodied what it means to be a student-athlete and was a leader not only on campus but in the community. Jyilek was a young man who, during Christmas, would create a GoFundMe to help less fortunate families."

Police added that no information on a possible suspect is available at this time. 

Football in helmet

A football and helmet before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Marian University. (IMAGN)

Harrington was in his senior season this year at WVS, and he played a key role in the team’s win over Barton College last week, collecting eight tackles and a sack in the victory. 

Before WVS takes on Carson-Newman in its home opener, a moment of silence will be held for Harrington, who previously attended the college. He also played at Divison II Erskine College. 

Football pylon on field

APAC 12 end zone goalpost marker on the field of Folsom Field before the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Burton added that donations to a fund created by the athletic department in Harrington’s memory will be distributed to a Charlotte organization that will continue his charitable work. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.