Dion Dawkins: Bills 'would've put on a better show' than Chiefs in Super Bowl

After watching the Kansas City Chiefs’ poor performance in last month's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, one Buffalo Bills star says his squad would have had a "better chance" at winning.

Kansas City had a letdown game in New Orleans, losing 40-22, and the score didn’t necessarily reflect the overall outing the team had. The Eagles were dominant on both sides of the ball before allowing 16 points in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.

To get to their third straight Super Bowl, the Chiefs had to get through the Bills yet again, and they did the job at home despite it coming down to the wire in the end.

After watching what the Chiefs did, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is confident his team would’ve done much better against Philadelphia.

"We would’ve put on a better show in the Super Bowl," Dawkins told "The Pivot Podcast."

Dawkins was in New Orleans for Super Bowl week and attended the game at the Caesars Superdome.

While he accepted another postseason loss to the Chiefs, Dawkins was confident in assessing how it all went down.

"Now, after going to the Super Bowl and seeing it and feeling those emotions, not to say that we would’ve just went in there and beat the Eagles. We would’ve had a chance," Dawkins explained. "We would’ve had a better chance."

Dawkins has been with the Bills eight seasons and has the important job of protecting MVP quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside. He was a second-round pick out of Temple in 2017.

With the Bills, Dawkins has experienced success during the regular season, leading to playoff berths in all but one of his seasons.

However, the Chiefs have knocked them out of the playoffs four different times. All four of those have come in the last five seasons.

Allen and the Bills’ offense were unable to come back at Arrowhead Stadium once again as the Chiefs’ defense came up clutch, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense got the necessary first downs to ice the victory.

Buffalo must first reach the Super Bowl to test Dawkins' theory.

And it’s likely the Chiefs will continue to be a team the Bills have to go through to make that happen.

