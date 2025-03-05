Travis Kelce has a 'bad taste in my mouth' after analyzing Chiefs' Super Bowl film: 'Let my guys down'

Travis Kelce made his intentions known that he’s coming back for the 2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It appears a part of that equation is unfinished business after a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX — a game he’s still racking his brain about.

The latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast saw the future Hall of Fame tight end admit to hating what he saw on tape from himself during the 40-22 defeat, where he had just four catches for 39 yards.

"I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more effort and focus," Kelce said to his older brother, Jason, while speaking about returning for his 13th season in the league.

"I just don’t know what it was during that game, man. I wasn’t at my best. The more that I see clips or watch the film or put myself back in those moments, man, I’m just like, ‘What the f---?’"

Kelce admitted to over-analyzing the tape to see where he went wrong, but his older brother, now retired after a Hall of Fame career with the Eagles, advised not to do just that.

The advice was to no avail.

"That’s the way I find motivation," Travis said about over-analyzing. "That’s how I create the beast. That’s how I flip the switch."

Travis is clearly willing to let the beast loose for the 2025 season with his intentions made known. In fact, he said he feels he could even play at a "higher level than I did last year."

"I don’t think [Super Bowl LIX] was my best outing," he admitted. "I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past.

"I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me."

Travis also mentioned Kansas City and the community that has come to welcome him with open arms, as well as him impacting it through philanthropic works. That played a factor in him wanting to go through another season.

Kelce has just one year left on his deal with the Chiefs before becoming a free agent in 2026, which would be his age 37 season if he decides to continue playing.

"I can’t say whether or not this is going to be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city and the Chiefs organization. I know I got one on my contract, and I’m gonna give you guys everything I got, baby," Travis said to Chiefs fans.

