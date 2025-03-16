Dick Vitale breaks down during ACC championship game as he reflects on cancer journey

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale was brought to tears during Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship as he reflected on his latest cancer battle and what it meant to be back courtside after announcing he was cancer-free in December.

Sitting alongside ESPN’s Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander, the 85-year-old announcer became emotional during the final moments of the first half of the Duke-Louisville final.

"It's my last game this year and I'm praying, hopefully, I can be back next year, maybe even better – maybe even better," Vitale said, thanking all those who have helped through this process.

"I hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice."

Vitale underwent surgery last summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

"It's been like, to me, a miracle really to sit here with you guys," Vitale continued, tearfully. "I can't tell you how much it meant to me. It's been unbelievable. A tough three years. Those four cancer battles. I don't wish it on anybody. Cancer sucks."

"I’ll tell you this, anybody battling cancer, please listen: Think positive always and have faith and believe."

Vitale said that Saturday’s ACC final would be his last of the season. He said earlier on X that he was only able to announce one game per week due to doctor’s orders.

"Those asking y I am not doing more than 1 game per week – it is the orders of my medical team after 5 major vocal cord cancer surgeries. Blessed to do a game!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.