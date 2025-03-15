Duke says Cooper Flagg will play in NCAA Tournament after recent injury put him in wheelchair

Despite a gruesome injury that required wheelchair assistance this week, Duke men's basketball star Cooper Flagg will play in the NCAA Tournament, according to his team.

Duke and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) informed the NCAA Tournament selection committee that Flagg will be available for the tournament, Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president for basketball, said Saturday.

Gavitt made the comments on CBS before Sunday’s announcement of the field of 68.

Flagg sprained his left ankle during Duke’s win against Georgia Tech Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It happened when Flagg jumped to get a rebound. As he fell to the floor, he landed on his left ankle. He immediately crumpled to the floor. The 6-foot-9 freshman lingered on the floor for a few moments before being helped up by his teammates. Flagg then limped to the bench, clearly in distress, before sitting down.

After he left the game, Flagg was put in a wheelchair and taken to the locker room.

COOPER FLAGG'S MOM SAYS VIRAL CELEBRATION WAS 'BIG F-YOU' TO UNC FANS FOR 'BEING CLASSLESS A-HOLES'

Despite the injury, Flagg returned from the locker room to the bench to cheer on his teammates in the second half, but he did not return the game.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said in a postgame news conference there was swelling in the ankle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flagg, named ACC player and newcomer of the year by The Associated Press Tuesday, missed Friday’s semifinal win against rival North Carolina. Afterward, Scheyer ruled Flagg out for Saturday night’s title game against No. 13 Louisville.

Flagg sat on the bench in black warmups during the UNC game, standing at the back of huddles with injured teammate Maliq Brown. Flagg walked without a major limp or protective boot during Friday’s game.

Gavitt said Flagg’s status isn’t the only injury the committee is tracking through the weekend since player availability can factor into a team’s seeding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.