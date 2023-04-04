Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy makes incredible catch before toppling into stands

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jake McCarthy helped shift the momentum to his team in a big way on Tuesday.

In the eighth inning, the San Diego Padres were mounting a comeback, just one day after they managed to deliver a pair of home runs in the ninth inning against the D-backs.

But McCarthy took things into his own hands on Tuesday by making the most impressive catch of his career, helping lift Arizona to an 8-6 win.

Padres catcher Austin Nola represented a tying run when he stepped to the plate. He hit a fly ball into foul territory, which prompted McCarthy to cover 95 feet of ground in just over five seconds.

But after making the impressive grab, McCarthy's momentum carried him over the low wall and caused him to somersault on the pavement.

Despite the fall, the 25-year-old not somehow managed to hold onto the baseball. After a fan helped him up, he rose off the ground with his cap on and his shades in his hands.

"I had a pretty good read on it. The wall came up pretty quick," McCarthy said. "The catch itself I don’t think was super difficult. But I didn’t realize how close I was to the wall.

"Obviously, I flipped over. Luckily, I didn’t get hurt or anything. The concrete didn’t feel great, but I feel fine."

McCarthy earned all-state honors during in his time as a running back at Scranton High School in Pennsylvania.

"Jake is extremely athletic," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "He’s fearless. He brings a football mentality."

Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year deal as a free agent in December, hit a two-run homer to left-center with two outs in the fifth, his third, for a 5-1 lead. Juan Soto was aboard on a one-out double.

The Diamondbacks began their comeback by scoring three runs with two outs in the sixth to pull to 5-4. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run double and Rojas an RBI single. Rojas' at-bat followed a walk by Jose Herrera, who was awarded an automatic ball on a pitch clock violation by Nabil Crismatt. Herrera ended up walking.

They took the lead in the eighth on three singles, a walk, four stolen bases and two errors.

"We're a good team, we're athletic, and we're going to exploit things that we're supposed to," manager Torey Lovullo said.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is scheduled to start Arizona's home opener against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Blake Snell is set to take the mound on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.