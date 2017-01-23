Dez Bryant named to Pro Bowl despite his up-and-down 2016

Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant must have been surprised to get the news Monday that he was named to his third Pro Bowl appearance, taking the place of Falcons star Julio Jones, who will be busy getting ready for Super Bowl LI.

Bryant got the nod despite not finishing in the top 50 in receptions (50) and receiving yards (796). But his eight touchdown catches rank in the top 10 despite him missing three games due to a knee injury.

Bryant had his best game of the campaign in the Cowboys' 34-31 playoff loss to the Packers. He finished with nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that likely weighed heavily into this year's Pro Bowl nod.

Bryant is the seventh Cowboy to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Sean Lee.