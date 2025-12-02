Devin Williams, Mets agree to 3-year deal after tumultuous season with Yankees: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a tumultuous season with the New York Yankees, reliever Devin Williams is reportedly heading across town.

The New York Mets signed Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract that has no opt-outs or options, according to multiple reports.

Williams, 31, had a career-worst season in his one year in the Bronx. The two-time All-Star was 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 67 games while striking out 90 hitters and walking 25.

Williams began the season as the closer but lost the role due to poor play. He eventually regained ninth-inning duties only to relinquish them once again. Toward the end of the season, Williams pitched well, as he posted a 2.50 ERA in his final 19 games of the season.

Williams, who was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2025 season, also became a catalyst for why the Yankees changed their long-standing facial hair policy in spring training.

The veteran reliever showed up to spring training with a full beard and made it known that he did not want to shave. Williams said that if the policy was still in place when he became a free agent, it would affect his decision to return to the Yankees.

However, after the season, Williams expressed interest in returning to the team despite a career-worst year.

"At first it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here," the reliever said in October following a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of their ALDS. "I love this city. I love taking the train to the field every day. Yeah, I really enjoyed my experience here."

The Mets' reported signing of Williams provides them with insurance if Edwin Diaz decides to depart in free agency. Diaz has been the team’s closer since 2019 but opted out of his contract following a stellar 2025 season.

Diaz had a 1.63 ERA and 28 saves in 62 games last season, and is expected to receive a large contract in free agency. If Diaz leaves, the Mets know that Williams can capably fill the role, as he recorded a 1.83 ERA and 68 saves across six seasons with the Brewers.

Should Diaz return, then Williams can slide to the eighth inning and give the Mets a strong combination in the back of the bullpen.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.