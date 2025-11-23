Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets, Rangers agree to swap All-Stars Brandon Nimmo and Marcus Semien in blockbuster deal: report

Nimmo was the longest-tenured Mets player, while Semien still has years left on his long-term deal

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The New York Mets and Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to a trade involving a couple of All-Stars on Sunday to kickstart their offseason.

The Mets will acquire second baseman Marcus Semien, while outfielder Brandon Nimmo will head to the Rangers, according to ESPN.

New York’s middle infield will feature Semien, a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover and Silver Slugger, and Francisco Lindor.

Brandon Nimmo looks on

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 28, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, the Rangers add some veteran presence to a young outfield in Texas following a mediocre 81-81 campaign in 2025.

For the Mets, it is an interesting move considering Nimmo being a homegrown product who signed an eight-year deal reportedly worth $162 million in December 2022 to remain with the team long term. Nimmo was also the Mets’ longest-tenured player and a fan-favorite.

Semien, 35, is still owed $26 million per season for the next three seasons. However, does Nimmo’s departure put New York in the running for top outfield talent like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger?

The Mets certainly know how to make splashes in this Steve Cohen Era, most notably Juan Soto joining the team on an MLB-record deal this past offseason.

Marcus Semien Game 5 home run

Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on Nov. 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

That said, the Mets also have two key free agents — closer Edwin Diaz and first baseman Pete Alonso — who fans would love to see back in orange and blue next season.

For the Rangers, Nimmo joins an outfield with solid young talent, including Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. 

Nimmo has spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Mets, his latest seeing a .262 average with a .760 OPS over 155 games. The left-handed hitter has slashed .262/.438/.802 with 135 homers and 463 RBI over his 1,066 regular-season games with New York over those 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Semien is coming off a year with a .230/.305/.364 slash line with 15 homers and 62 RBI over 127 games. While it has been some struggle at the plate, Semien provides great defense at his position over his 13 years in the league, which included time with the then-Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.

Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo side by side

Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo were swapped by the Texas Rangers and New York Mets respectively in a blockbuster offseason MLB trade.  (Getty Images)

With the Winter Meetings set for Dec. 8-11, both teams could be gearing up for a busy offseason after this blockbuster move.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

