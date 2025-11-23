Mets, Rangers agree to swap All-Stars Brandon Nimmo and Marcus Semien in blockbuster deal: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to a trade involving a couple of All-Stars on Sunday to kickstart their offseason.

The Mets will acquire second baseman Marcus Semien, while outfielder Brandon Nimmo will head to the Rangers, according to ESPN.

New York’s middle infield will feature Semien, a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover and Silver Slugger, and Francisco Lindor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meanwhile, the Rangers add some veteran presence to a young outfield in Texas following a mediocre 81-81 campaign in 2025.

For the Mets, it is an interesting move considering Nimmo being a homegrown product who signed an eight-year deal reportedly worth $162 million in December 2022 to remain with the team long term. Nimmo was also the Mets’ longest-tenured player and a fan-favorite.

LONGEST MLB HOME RUNS OF 2025: WHICH ROOKIE BEAT OHTANI, JUDGE ON TOP-10 LIST?

Semien, 35, is still owed $26 million per season for the next three seasons. However, does Nimmo’s departure put New York in the running for top outfield talent like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger?

The Mets certainly know how to make splashes in this Steve Cohen Era, most notably Juan Soto joining the team on an MLB-record deal this past offseason.

That said, the Mets also have two key free agents — closer Edwin Diaz and first baseman Pete Alonso — who fans would love to see back in orange and blue next season.

For the Rangers, Nimmo joins an outfield with solid young talent, including Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter.

Nimmo has spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Mets, his latest seeing a .262 average with a .760 OPS over 155 games. The left-handed hitter has slashed .262/.438/.802 with 135 homers and 463 RBI over his 1,066 regular-season games with New York over those 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Semien is coming off a year with a .230/.305/.364 slash line with 15 homers and 62 RBI over 127 games. While it has been some struggle at the plate, Semien provides great defense at his position over his 13 years in the league, which included time with the then-Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Winter Meetings set for Dec. 8-11, both teams could be gearing up for a busy offseason after this blockbuster move.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.