Devin McCourty says Patriots' fans are 'very spoiled,' blames high expectations for Mac Jones criticism

Veteran safety Devin McCourty says New England Patriots fans are "spoiled" after booing second-year quarterback Mac Jones during Monday night’s 33-14 loss.

McCourty suggested the Patriots’ domination under Tom Brady has led to high expectations.

"I’ve been here a long time. I’ve been booed. We’ve been booed. Tom’s been booed. As a veteran, I understand we play in an area that I will say is very spoiled in what it expects from the team," McCourty said.

"When I got here, everything was about, ‘How do you win three Super Bowls?’ When you’re in the NFL for a while, you realize – we got that done – but that’s not a normal task at hand to say, ‘You’ve got to win three Super Bowls to be considered a good football team.’ I think it kind of is what it is, and overall, we’ve been really focused this week on trying to get a win."

McCourty also noted Jones getting benched early in the second quarter wasn’t a "big deal" despite the optics of the timing, doubling down on coach Bill Belichick’s assertion that it was a part of the Patriot’s game plan from the start.

Jones was taken out with 12 minutes left in the second quarter after he threw an interception with the Patriots trailing 10-0. Fans then broke out into chants for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

"I just have to do better at my job, and that's all it comes down to. That's all I can control," Jones said after the game. "Honestly, we've got a good chance here to go against the (New York) Jets, and that's what I'm focused on."

"I'm going to do my best to put my best foot forward. I've been in this situation before, and just going to try to help the team. Whatever my role is, I'll be ready, and I'll give it 100%."

Belichick confirmed Thursday that Jones will start for the Patriots Sunday.