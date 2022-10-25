Patriots' Mac Jones responds to Bailey Zappe chants: 'I just have to do better at my job'

Bill Belichick planned for a two-quarterback game Monday night against the Chicago Bears , but fans at Gillette Stadium made it clear who they wanted to see on the field.

It didn’t take long for New England Patriots fans to break out into chants for Bailey Zappe, the rookie quarterback who went 2-0 in his first two starts in place of an injured Mac Jones.

Jones was taken out with just 12 minutes left in the second quarter after he threw an interception with the Patriots trailing 10-0.

The second-year quarterback was asked about the fans' response to Zappe after the game.

"Yeah, I think obviously, like I said earlier, definitely wanted to play better. I just have to do better at my job, and that's all it comes down to. That's all I can control," Jones said. "Honestly, we've got a good chance here to go against the (New York) Jets, and that's what I'm focused on. I'm going to do my best to put my best foot forward. I've been in this situation before, and just going to try to help the team. Whatever my role is, I'll be ready, and I'll give it 100%."

Despite Jones going just 3-of-6 for 13 yards and one interception, his teammates seemed dismayed by the chants.

"You hate to see one of your brothers treated like that," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. "You want to see him do well. You want to see everybody do well, including Zappe, but as far as getting caught up in it, you really don't have time to really focus on the decisions being made."

Jones confirmed that Belichick’s plan all along was to play both quarterbacks. Belichick said after the game that Jones’ health was a factor in that decision, but the timing of his benching was not a medical decision.

"I think we had a good plan, as always, just to go throughout the week and figure out what we want to do for the game," Jones said. "Coach Belichick was very good about communication and felt like I was good to play, and we had a good plan there, and obviously didn't play well enough there."