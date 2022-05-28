Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers
Published

Detroit Tigers funneling money for trans surgeries for kids

Tigers fans will be given the option to donate or not

By Cortney Weil | OutKick
The money that Detroit Tigers fans regularly give to the organization through ticket sales may not have yielded a quality on-field product in years, but some of it will now benefit local LGBTQ groups which support irreversible trans surgeries for children.

Nate Hochman of National Review recently explained that those who purchase tickets for "Pride Night" this year have the option to support groups such as the Trans Sistas of Color Project and the Ruth Ellis Center, which both directly or indirectly provide "gender-affirming surgery" to those under 18.

The Fenway Park mound displays the Red Sox logo as a Pride flag in honor of Pride night at Fenway Park before a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox on June 07, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.  

The Trans Sistas of Color Project website refers to "Trans Minor Rights" and boasts that its funding recipients perform "chest reconstruction and/or genital reassignment surgery," while the Ruth Ellis Center offers "transition care for transgender youth," including surgery.

The Center further claims that there "are a lot of barriers — especially for people under 18 — that still exist for accessing puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones. This is a huge problem."

General view of the ballpark and scoreboard as Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Adrian Martinez (55) delivers a pitch to Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) during game two of an MLB doubleheader on May 10, 2022 at Comerica Park.

There is indeed "a huge problem" here, but it’s not the one they claim. The problem is the genital mutilation of children, but the Tigers don’t seem to care about that.

Unlike previous "Pride" days at Comerica Park, which began in 2018, those who purchase tickets for "Pride Night" on June 1 this year have the option of donating to organizations such as the Trans Sistas of Color Project, the Ruth Ellis Center and others.

An overall view of Comerica Park during the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. 

As Hochman rightfully wonders, "Are Tigers fans aware that this is where their money is going?"