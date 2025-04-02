Deshaun Watson posts cryptic message after Browns owner's comments

Deshaun Watson's antenna is apparently up.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam all but admitted regret in acquiring Watson and then inking him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal.

"We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback. We didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole," he told reporters from the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. "Listen, I’ve said this I think numerous times, Deshaun Watson was an entire organization decision, and it ends with (co-owner) Dee (Haslam) and I, so hold us accountable."

Well, shortly after those harsh comments, Watson took to Instagram to show off the work he's been putting in his Achilles rehab.

In the social media post, Watson shared 20 photos of his rehab, mostly in the gym working out shirtless in the Browns' facility.

"maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me .." Watson wrote.

Watson was suspended to begin his tenure in Cleveland and only appeared in six games in 2022. The following season, he was held to just six games again. He then only played seven games in 2024 after he suffered a ruptured Achilles during a home game. He ruptured the Achilles again earlier this year.

In his final season with the Texans in 2020, he led the NFL in passing yards. But since then, he's yet to throw for 1,200 in any season. He didn't play in 2021.

The Browns have re-worked Watson’s contract twice since December with void years being added through 2030 to give them some financial flexibility to spread out dead money on the contract instead of taking a massive hit in one season. Watson is slated to be a free agent after the 2026 season.

All signs point to Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans, but Shedeur Sanders will likely be available to the Browns with the second pick. However, they haven't exactly showed their hand at all, considering Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter will also likely be on the board.

"I think the message is if the right person’s there, we’re going to take him," Haslam said recently. "If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. There’s good football players in this draft, and we’ve got to make sure we get the right ones for us."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

