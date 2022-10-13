Deshaun Watson faces another sexual assault lawsuit, court records show

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday was accused of sexual assault again.

A civil lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, alleged Watson pressured a massage therapist into performing oral sex in December 2020 during a session at the Houstonian hotel.

In this 26th known lawsuit opened up against Watson, the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the court documents, is a licensed massage therapist that was working from home during the pandemic when she was solicited for a massage by Watson through Instagram. She was based in the Houston Area, and though she "found it somewhat peculiar," she agreed to meet him for the session on Dec. 18, 2020.

It was there at the Houstonian that Watson allegedly tried to have the masseuse perform intercourse with him.

"During the massage, Watson continually pressured Plaintiff into massaging his private area," the court records said. "At some point during the massage, Watson removed his towel and offered to let her ‘get on top.’ Plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex with the Defendant.

"After the incident, Watson continued to text Plaintiff and went so far as to request to see her again."

Doe’s attorneys say that due to Watson’s behavior, she has had "severe depression and anxiety" and is in counseling.

Watson's lawyers nor the Browns immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Watson used his celebrity to take advantage of a young woman working hard for success," the records read.

An agreement was reached by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to extend Watson’s original six-game suspension to 11 games following an extensive investigation. He must also pay a $5 million fine and "undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program."

Watson is allowed to return for the Browns in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, his former team.

There was tremendous backlash on social media and elsewhere regarding Watson’s suspension, as many believed it to be too light. Tony Buzbee, who defended close to two dozen women who came forward with allegations against Watson, ripped the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement following the suspension.

"By settling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite," Buzbee said in a statement. "My belief is that he is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization doesn’t care. To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent "punishment" to deter you. Keep speaking up and keep speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you."

Watson released a statement himself through the Browns following his suspension.

"I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused," Watson said.

"I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media where he said "people deserve a second chance" and pointed to Kareem Hunt, the team’s second string running back who was suspended for domestic violence, as an example of that.

"We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance, and that has worked out pretty well. We are hoping this will work out, and we have strong belief it will. That does not mean we do not have empathy for people affected, and we will continue to do so. But we strongly believe — strongly believe — that people deserve a second chance; we believe Deshaun Watson deserves a second chance," Haslam said.

Watson can return to Browns practice on Nov. 14 before being allowed to play Dec. 4 against the Texans.

Jacoby Brissett has been playing quarterback for the Browns during their 3-2 start to the season thus far.