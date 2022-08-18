Deshaun Watson suspension, remarks draw visceral reaction on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension drew plenty of reaction on social media Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns star’s discipline was extended following an agreement reached by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. He initially received a six-game suspension but the NFL appealed.

Watson will also have to pay a $5 million fine and "undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program."

Here’s how football fans reacted on Twitter.

Watson reacted to the suspension in a statement through the team.

"I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused," Watson said.

"I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Browns team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement on the decision.

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process," they said. "Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior. Since Deshaun entered our building, he has been an outstanding member of our organization and shown a true dedication to working on himself both on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," he said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."

Watson would return in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Jacoby Brissett is expected to the starting quarterback until then.