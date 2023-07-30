Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Derrick Lewis stuns UFC 291 opponent with flying knee, wraps up fight in about 30 seconds

Lewis came out quickly against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derrick Lewis had a monster performance against Marcos Rogerio de Lima on Saturday night during their heavyweight bout at UFC 291.

"The Black Beast" came out firing on all cylinders. As soon as the bell rang to start the first round, the 264-pound competitor hit Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and knocked him on the ground. Lewis then pounced on Rogerio de Lima and hit him in the face a few times.

Derrick Lewis beats Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Derrick Lewis knees Marcos Rogerio de Lima during UFC 291 at Delta Center on July 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Rogerio de Lima tried to get Lewis off of him while he was on his back. But Lewis kept on the attack and continuously punched his opponent in the head. As Rogerio de Lima tried to flip on his back to cover up, the assault continued and the referee stepped in and called the fight.

Lewis picked up his 27th victory in about 30 seconds.

"I just thought I'd throw some bulls--- out there and see if it lands," Lewis said of the flying knee to commentator Joe Rogan, via MMA Fighting. "It's been a long time coming. I've been wanting to hit mothef---ers for two years. I finally hit somebody."

Derrick Lewis smiles

Derrick Lewis celebrates his victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima during the UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Lewis had lost three consecutive fights going back to February 2022, with his last win coming against Chris Daukaus in 2021.

Derrick Lewis celebrates

Derrick Lewis celebrates his TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He came into the fight ranked No. 10 in the heavyweight division. Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.