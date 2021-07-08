UFC star Derrick Lewis tosses head-scratching first pitch before Astros game

UFC star Derrick Lewis is a terror in the Octagon, but on the baseball diamond not so much.

Lewis threw out the first pitch before the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday and while he didn’t exactly pull a 50 Cent or Mariah Carey, the delivery wasn’t great.

Lewis was in front of the pitcher’s mound and the ball fell into the dirt.

Lewis is one of the top heavyweights in UFC and will be contending for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 against Ciryl Gane on Aug. 7. The decision to put an interim belt on the line became cause for concern from Francis Ngannou’s camp. Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC president Dana White told MMA Junkie on Tuesday he wanted Ngannou to defend the title on Aug. 7 but he wasn’t ready. Ngannou’s camp was reportedly hoping for a fight on Sept. 25.

"Who gives a s—t? I put on fights every Saturday. You wanna fight? I got fights for you," White told the MMA website. "You don’t wanna fight, no problem. You don’t have to fight. So what we got now is we actually have the guy who beat Francis Ngannou taking on the undefeated up-and-comer in Houston for the interim title and whoever wins, they can fight Francis when it’s time. It’s a great fight; it’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the two best heavyweights in the world that aren’t the heavyweight champion."

White added he believes putting an interim belt around someone’s waist will amplify the future unification bout.