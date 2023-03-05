Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Jon Jones makes triumphant return to UFC, captures heavyweight title with win over Ciryl Gane

Jones hadn't fought since 2020

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jon Jones is back on the mountaintop.

In his first UFC bout in three years, Jones moved up a weight class and won the heavyweight title with a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane. He won with a guillotine choke at 2:04 to put a dramatic cap on UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

"I'm so excited," Jones said. "I've been working for this for a long time. A lot of people thought I wasn't coming back. I've been faithful to my goal, faithful to my mission."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jon Jones reacts after his victory over Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones reacts after his victory over Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jones’ last fight came on Feb. 8, 2020, against Dominick Reyes, and he took the necessary time to prepare for a new weight class and a new crop of fighters. He believed the time away preparing was worth it and hired a team in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to get into optimal shape.

"I had to show up and get (Gane) down to the ground," Jones said. "I've been wrestling since I was 12 years old. I feel stronger than ever. Once I got him in my hands, I know I could take control."

UFC president Dana White put Jones’ win simply: "Ciryl Gane is a monster. Jon Jones showed up and treated him like a kid."

UFC FIGHTER DUSTIN POIRIER SLAPS HECKLER AT MARDI GRAS PARADE OVER SIGN DISRESPECTING WIFE

Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Jon Jones leaves the octagon after the UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones leaves the octagon after the UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Jones’ unbeaten streak was extended to 19 and he improved to 27-1 with one no-contest. He won a record 13 title fights at light heavyweight. He said after the bout he would want to face Stipe Miocic next. White said the fight will take place, but it's unclear when and where.

Gane fell to 11-2 with the loss.

"This one is so painful," he said. "This one is a win lost. So now this is past, and most of all for what I see is in the future. I’m going to go straight back to the gym."

Jon Jones' unbeaten streak was extended to 19 after he won the heavyweight championship fight on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones' unbeaten streak was extended to 19 after he won the heavyweight championship fight on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Conor McGregor were also in the house for the fight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jake Gyllenhaal showed up as well as he shot scenes for the "Road House" reboot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.