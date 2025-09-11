Derrick Henry responds after Browns' Grant Delpit talks ease of tackling Ravens star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grant Delpit turned heads during the 2024 NFL season when his strong tackle knocked the 252-pound running back Derrick Henry to the turf.

Roughly one year later, the Cleveland Browns defensive back delivered another hit to the Baltimore Ravens star.

As the latest Browns-Ravens matchup draws near, Delpit appeared to fan the flames of the AFC North Division rivalry when he downplayed the idea that players on opposing teams encounter difficulty in tackling Henry.

"Not hard," Delpit stated when asked about the level of difficulty associated with trying to bring Henry to the ground.

Henry caught wind of Delpit's remarks and offered a rebuttal.

"He had a quote," Henry said. "We'll see on Sunday."

The Ravens are scheduled to host the Browns on Sunday. Both teams suffered losses in their season openers. Henry finished the 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills with 169 rushing yards.

During a game last October, Delpit and fellow Browns defensive back Denzel Ward teamed up for a noticeably big hit on Henry. Moments after the tackle, Delpit began performing the "too small" celebration.

Henry spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Ravens in 2024. Henry has been relatively contained when he's faced the Browns in recent years. The five-time Pro Bowler has only surpassed the 75-yard rushing mark in one of the three games he's played against the Browns.

The trash talk leading up to Sunday's AFC North showdown has not been exclusive to Delpit. Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy seemed to discount the Ravens secondary, despite the group being comprised of multiple first-round draft picks.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had success against Baltimore's pass defenders, throwing for 394 yards in Week 1. Jeudy suggested the Ravens group presents "no challenges." Jeudy has never recorded a touchdown catch in a game against the Ravens.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton shrugged off Jeudy’s comments, describing them as "bulletin board material."

"That's the thing with bulletin board material that I never understood," Hamilton said. "Was I not going to play hard before he said that? If you need bulletin board material to go play ... that's a problem with you."

